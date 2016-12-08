ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard says it’s suspending a search for two missing crew members off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
Thursday night’s announcement came two days after three other members of the crew were rescued from their sinking fishing vessel.
Capt. Laura Dickey says that the “decision to suspend a search is never an easy one” and it’s done only after thoroughly evaluating search efforts.
The Coast Guard says the three from the 117-foot Exito were rescued Tuesday night by a good Samaritan vessel.
The agency says the three were taken to Dutch Harbor, 14 miles to the southwest, with no signs of serious injuries.
After the rescue, the search continued for the two through Thursday.
As far as pollution from the vessel, the agency says the fuel was expected to dissipate.
