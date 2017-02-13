CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane carrying three people that failed to show up at its destination along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Officials said in a news release that the single-engine plane that left Brooksville on Sunday. A missing plane report was filed just after 5 p.m. when it failed to show up in Cedar Key.

The Coast Guard says the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center reported the plan was last spotted on radar at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, when it was some 7 miles south of Cedar Key.

A flight plan was not filed for the plane.

Crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Levy County Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue are assisting in the search.