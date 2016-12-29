CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane that took off from a small Ohio airport on the shores of Lake Erie.
The Cessna Citation 525 took off shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
Coast Guard officials tell WEWS-TV that they received a report after the airport’s air traffic control lost connection with the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was headed to Ohio State University, but is not visible on FAA radar.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.
