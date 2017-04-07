MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are searching for a Georgia man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship near the Berry Islands in the Bahamas.
A Coast Guard news release says 32-year-old Reco Scott of Decatur went overboard from the ninth deck of the Carnival Liberty cruise ship around 5 a.m. on Friday.
The ship was about 10 miles northwest of the Berry Islands at the time.
Cruise ship crewmembers launched a search boat and notified the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard says it directed a search helicopter and cutter to the area to look for Scott.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.