HAMMOND, Ore. (AP) — The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who fell out of his boat while paddling toward the Columbia River near Hammond, Oregon.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report of a man in the water Sunday. Dispatch reported that the man struck pilings and was ejected from his kayak.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew reached the man and lifted him from the piling. He was taken to shore where he received medical services and was later released.

Search and Rescue controller Mark Dobney says with spring coming, it’s important to remind boaters of safety while in the water along the Oregon and Washington coast.

He says water temperatures hover around 50 degrees. The man had a floatation device but was not properly dressed. Without a rescue, things could have become dire.