Nation & World Coast Guard officer: No pollution reported so far from oil platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico Originally published January 5, 2017 at 4:49 am The Associated Press NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coast Guard officer: No pollution reported so far from oil platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico.
