GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The Coast Guard is giving up its search of a section of the Gulf of Mexico for a crewmember missing from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says it suspended its search for Norman DeCastro around midday Tuesday. That was after it had searched more than 5,000 square nautical miles for the 39-year-old Filipino crewmember of the cruise ship Liberty of the Seas by sea and air since DeCastro was reported missing early Monday.

The ship was 170 miles southeast of Galveston when the DeCastro was reported as missing at 4:30 a.m. Monday. A Coast Guard statement says the crewmember had been last seen at 1:30 a.m. Monday on the ship’s closed-circuit television.