BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior coalition official says the remaining western Mosul neighborhoods held by the Islamic State group are now completely surrounded and IS has lost more than 60 percent of the territory the militants once held in Iraq.
Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition against IS, says the Iraqi army is now in control of the last road leading out of Mosul during a press conference in the Iraqi capital Sunday.
Iraqi forces are currently fighting IS in western Mosul after declaring the city’s east “fully liberated” in January.
IS overran Mosul in the summer of 2014 and swept across large swaths of the country’s north and west. At the height of the group’s power in Iraq, IS controlled nearly a third of the country.
