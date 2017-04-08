LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coach of the nation’s top high school football program has been suspended from the Las Vegas team, following an arrest and allegations of domestic battery.
Bishop Gorman High School announced Friday that it had suspended Kenneth “Kenny” Sanchez pending the outcome of a review of the situation.
Sanchez was arrested Tuesday and is accused of domestic violence against a woman on Dec. 25.
The criminal complaint says the woman told police that Sanchez was at her home when he approached her from behind and punched her.
Sanchez hasn’t commented since the allegations surfaced this week, but his attorney has said there’s no truth to the accusations.
The school says it’s taking the matter seriously but declined to discuss the personnel matter.
