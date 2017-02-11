It was at Lillian Cahn’s suggestion that the company began producing its first generation of women’s handbags. She was impressed by the quality of a flexible kind of cowhide used in making baseball gloves.

Miles Cahn, who with his wife founded Coach Leatherware, which helped redefine the American handbag as both chic and practical, died Friday at home in New York. He was 95.

His death was confirmed by chef Mario Batali, his son-in-law.

Mr. Cahn and his wife, Lillian, founded Coach in 1961 after buying a small wallet manufacturer in New York City and renaming it.

It was at Lillian Cahn’s suggestion that they began producing their first generation of women’s handbags. She was impressed by the quality of a flexible kind of cowhide used in making baseball gloves.

“I scoffed at first,” Miles Cahn told The New York Times in 2013, when his wife died at 89. “In New York, there were a lot of handbag companies, and at that time stores were all buying knockoffs of bags made in Europe. But my wife prevailed.”

One of their biggest successes was Coach’s now classic “shopping bag” purse, which was modeled on a type of paper shopping bag Lillian Cahn had used to make food deliveries as a girl from a series of businesses her family owned in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., during the Depression.

The company’s other innovations — the bucket bag, the “tongue” bag and ones with chains and coin-purse attachments, and turn lock/toggle fastenings created by designer Bonnie Cashin — took the American purse from a stiff, impractical, ornamental pocketbook to something that women could use in their daily mothering, working or traveling lives.

The bags became staples in upscale wardrobes across America and helped promote a more active and progressive image of women. They retail today for up to thousands of dollars.

The Cahns remained at their New York factory for years. Lillian Cahn oversaw the showroom and promoted their products to fashion writers and editors. Sales reached about $20 million by the early 1980s. In 1985, the Cahns sold the company to Sara Lee for a reported $30 million.

Under Sara Lee, Coach opened stores around the world and expanded into a broader range of accessories, including perfume, sunglasses and jewelry.

Sara Lee spun off the company in 2000 for a reported $1 billion. The company reported $4.4 billion in net sales in its most recent fiscal year.

Coach designers continue to imitate Cashin’s styles, and many of the Cahns’ first-generation handbags remain classics. (Cashin died in 2000 at 84.)

After selling Coach, the Cahns established the 600-acre Coach Farm in Gallatinville, N.Y., where they made fresh and aged goat cheeses. The couple sold the farm in 2006, and Miles Cahn retired at age 85.

Mr. Cahn is survived by his children, Julie, David and Susi, all with the surname Cahn, and five grandchildren. Batali is married to Susi Cahn.

In his final years, Mr. Cahn enjoyed writing, including hundreds of pages of what he referred to as “reflections.”

“Looking back at it, I can appreciate that life, for all its randomness, has dealt me a good hand,” he recently wrote. “I will surrender reluctantly when my time is up and will sorely miss it when I am gone.”