NEW YORK (AP) — CNN chief Jeff Zucker says the level of threats faced by his journalists is more serious than people realize. He lays the blame squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump and other politicians who try to delegitimize the press.

Zucker on Thursday called it unconscionable and said they should know better.

CNN has frequently been the target of Trump’s complaints about fake news, and anti-CNN chants were heard at some of Trump’s campaign rallies last year.

Still, Zucker said CNN is still pushing for a Trump interview and will continue to air the daily press briefing. He also defended the employment of Trump surrogates that have received criticism, like Jeffrey Lord.