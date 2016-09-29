NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says that analyst Corey Lewandowski, the former Donald Trump campaign manager, is no longer being paid by the Trump campaign.

The network made the announcement on Thursday, after the Trump campaign had earlier said Lewandowski was supposed to be paid severance until the end of the year.

Ethical questions were raised when the Trump campaign reported a $20,000 payment for “strategy consulting” in August, but the campaign said it was simply a severance agreement and he had no campaign role.

A CNN executive with knowledge of the situation who spoke under condition of anonymity because it was a personnel matter said Lewandowski came to an agreement to settle early on what was owed him to avoid the issue being a distraction.