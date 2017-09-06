NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This year, CMT will use its annual Artists of the Year event to highlight Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts while also recognizing the biggest artists in country music.

CMT announced Wednesday that Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will be honored Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tennessee, with special performances from other artists that will be announced later.

The live television special will also honor those impacted by the hurricane that hit Texas, and artists will be encouraging fans to support relief efforts.

Aldean and Bryan have both been selected six times by CMT for the honor, while Florida Georgia Line has been honored five consecutive times by CMT.