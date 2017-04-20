OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Investigators have found clothing and a knife that could be linked to the 2011 death of a 19-year-old Oklahoma woman whose dismembered remains were found stuffed in a duffel bag.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2o7UrnZ ) reports that Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents found the new evidence in Carina Saunders’ case while searching an Oklahoma City property based on a tip.
The search, which began April 11, uncovered a shirt, a windbreaker jacket, two slip-on sandals and a folding knife. The investigation continues.
Saunders’ remains were found inside the bag behind a grocery store in Oklahoma County on Oct. 13, 2011. Two men were charged in Saunders’ death, but the charges were dismissed. No other charges have been filed.
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com
