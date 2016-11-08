CINCINNATI (AP) — Closing arguments are set in the murder trial of a white former police officer who said he feared for his life before fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations following closing arguments Wednesday in the case against Ray Tensing, who was fired by the University of Cincinnati after the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose near campus.

Tensing, 26, wept and paused at least twice during his testimony Tuesday. He said his arm was stuck in DuBose’s car at the time and the car was turning toward him.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to run me over and he’s going to kill me,'” Tensing said.

Last week, an expert hired by prosecutors testified that his analysis of Tensing’s body camera video shows the officer was not being dragged by the car.

On Tuesday, an expert defense witness testified that a frame-by-frame analysis of the video shows Tensing was justified in fearing for his life because his body was “violently twisted” during the confrontation.

Tensing’s lawyer, Stewart Mathews, presented videos that show Tensing stopping two other black drivers without incident the same day as his fatal encounter with DuBose.

That led Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to point out that eight out of every 10 drivers that Tensing pulled over for traffic stops were black, the highest rate of any University of Cincinnati officer.

Tensing said he was often unaware of a driver’s race, did not single people out unfairly and was not racist.

Tensing also testified that the Confederate flag on the T-shirt he was wearing the day of the shooting, under his uniform, had no meaning to him.