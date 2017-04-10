WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys have presented closing arguments in the trial of three girls charged in a school bathroom fight in Delaware that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

After a week of testimony and closing arguments Tuesday, a judge said he will rule Thursday on whether the girls are culpable in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

A 17-year-old girl is charged with criminally negligent homicide. Two other 17-year-olds are charged with conspiracy.

Defense attorneys say the death of Joyner-Francis, who had a rare heart condition, was unforeseeable.

Prosecutors contend that Joyner-Francis was not looking to fight but was instead unexpectedly attacked.