MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers have completed closing arguments in the trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a Memphis police officer four years ago.

Treveno Campbell is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Martoiya Lang during a raid of a home where drug dealing was suspected. Campbell also is charged with attempted murder of five other officers who broke through the door while serving a search warrant in 2012.

The 32-year-old mother of four was the first female police officer to be killed in the line of duty in Memphis.

Campbell’s defense attorney has argued that his client did not intend to shoot at police and acted in self-defense because he thought intruders were breaking into his house.

Jurors were set to begin deliberating at 1:30 p.m. Monday.