CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Attorneys will make their closing arguments in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its botched story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.
Closing arguments are expected Tuesday before jurors begin deliberating.
University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo is seeking $7.5 million from the magazine over its portrayal of her in the 2014 story “A Rape on Campus” about the sexual assault of the woman identified only as “Jackie.”
A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims.
Eramo must prove that Rolling Stone knew what it was writing about her was false or should have known it was false. Attorneys for Rolling Stone have argued that they had full faith in Jackie as a source and never doubted her credibility.
