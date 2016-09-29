While the liberal wing of the Democratic Party has cheered the idea, many in education have questioned how Hillary Clinton’s higher-education plan would work.

Hillary Clinton announced her new higher-education plan this summer with a burst of fanfare, promising to invest $500 billion to eliminate tuition for millions of students at public colleges and universities across the country. The move was an expansion of an earlier proposal, and was seen as a conciliatory gesture to her left-leaning primary opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and his supporters before the Democratic Party’s convention.

“One of the biggest issues that I hear about throughout the campaign, that I hear about from every corner of our country, is how much an education costs,” Clinton said Wednesday at a campaign event in New Hampshire with Sanders. “Bernie’s absolutely right.”

But while the liberal wing of the party has cheered the idea, many in education have questioned how such a plan would work. More government influence in the sector could lead to unintended consequences, they fear, and some details of Clinton’s proposal remain murky.

“We appreciate that Mrs. Clinton understands that states are disinvesting from higher education in their states,” said Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, who expressed approval that a candidate was trying to broaden access to higher education in a bold way. “But her plan at this juncture doesn’t fill out the details.”

The Clinton campaign first unveiled an extensive “new college compact” a year ago with the intention of improving affordability and allowing students to earn degrees without taking on loans.

Pushed to the left by Sanders’ promises of free college for all, Clinton expanded on that plan in July with a proposal that, when fully put in place, would let students with families earning less than $125,000 a year attend public universities free. The campaign estimates it would cost $500 billion over a decade, paid for by closing tax loopholes that benefit the rich.

Although the prospect of free public college sounds enticing for many, private institutions — which account for about a quarter of the higher-education landscape in America — are starting to fret. Vast subsidies to public universities probably would lure students away, forcing private colleges to alter their business models to survive.

“This is going to take a lot of money in the system and shift it,” said Sarah Flanagan, vice president for government relations at the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

A study produced last month by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce projected that under Clinton’s plan, enrollment at public universities and colleges could climb by up to 22 percent, while enrollment at private institutions could fall by up to 15 percent.

Big private universities such as Harvard and Yale have robust endowments and reputations to help weather such disruptions. But that would not be the case for small, independent colleges that cater to religious groups, women, low-income students and rural areas. The Georgetown study, which the Clinton campaign believes is misguided, predicted that flagship state universities would become more selective in the face of rising demand, while second-tier private schools probably would become less diverse as they looked for wealthier students who could pay full tuition.

Other potential consequences of Clinton’s proposal include public universities’ increasing tuition fees at the expense of taxpayers, stalled migration among states as students are incentivized to stay home and a shortage of classroom space at state schools.

“In the short run, you could imagine there would be a lot of people who just wouldn’t be able to find a seat at a public college,” said Beth Akers, an education-policy specialist at the Brookings Institution.

The variation of funding levels for higher education among states, along with the sizes of their universities, would require the development of a new formula for allocating government funding fairly while ensuring that high-quality standards are maintained. This could be especially challenging if states with Republican governors resist the program, as many of them did with President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

F. King Alexander, president of Louisiana State University, said he is encouraged by Clinton’s plan but wants her to emphasize the need for the federal government to work with states to ensure that they do not continue to defund their universities. He fears universities will increase tuition to take advantage of the federal government’s generosity.

The prospect of well-to-do students having a free ride is also a concern. The income threshold, which would be $85,000 in the first year of the program and increase gradually to $125,000, is a subject of debate among experts.

Akers argues that the Clinton campaign’s plan will end up subsidizing people who can already afford to pay for college and that government money should be more squarely focused on the poor and cover all of their costs.

“The overarching downfall of this plan is that it spends a lot of money on people who probably don’t need it,” Akers said.

Clinton campaign officials insist that private institutions and schools that cater to minorities would not be left out. Clinton has said that she wants to give more funding to them, too, and to restore year-round Pell grants so that students can graduate more quickly by doing summer coursework.

Lower interest rates on student debt would also ease the burden across the board, and Clinton wants students to be able to refinance their existing loans at lower rates. She also intends to simplify income-based repayment of loans so more graduates take advantage of that option.