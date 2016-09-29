WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is kicking off early voting in Iowa on Thursday with a major effort to boost support in the battleground state.
The Democratic presidential candidate will deliver a speech in Des Moines focusing on the childcare challenges faced by middle class families, according to a campaign aide.
Clinton backers also plan to host events in 10 Iowa cities on Thursday.
Organizing early voting was a key piece of President Barack Obama’s strategy four years ago. More than 4 in ten Iowa voters cast ballots before Election Day in 2012.
