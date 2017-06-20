CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a bank last year.
Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in federal court in Concord on Friday and had pleaded guilty earlier this year. On Monday, he agreed to plead guilty to a reduced cocaine possession charge.
The judge recommended that Eisenberg participate in drug, mental health and sex offender treatment programs.
The 57-year-old Eisenberg spent at least two years behind bars for a five-hour standoff at Clinton’s Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.
Eisenberg was released on probation in 2009, but served prison time again for probation violations before he was paroled last June.