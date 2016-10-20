Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the party committee moved to distance themselves from the behavior described in the videos, and the committee said the two men were no longer assisting it.

A Democratic operative, wearing a checkered blue shirt and a tie, spoke calmly, explaining exactly how agents could infiltrate the rallies of Donald Trump and cause mayhem among the Republican nominee’s team, his security staff and supporters.

Creating an explosive reaction, said the operative, Scott Foval, was “the whole point of it.”

Foval and Robert Creamer, another operative working for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), were the unwitting stars of an undercover video released this week in which they and others were captured discussing unseemly tactics such as instigating violence at Trump’s rallies and arranging for fraudulent voting.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the party committee moved to distance themselves from the behavior described in the videos, and the committee said the two men were no longer assisting it. The party also cast doubt on the veracity of the released video, which was produced by Project Veritas, a conservative group led by activist James O’Keefe that has been heavily criticized as using deceptive editing.

Still, the videos were an embarrassment for Clinton when she is trying to frame Trump’s claims of a rigged election as nothing more than the fevered dreams of a conspiracy theorist. During Wednesday’s debate, Trump referred to the videos, which together have been viewed more than 8 million times on YouTube, as proof of unfair play.

Months after the Democratic chairwoman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was forced out of her post after hacked emails revealed party officials discussing how to damage Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, the Clinton campaign was again forced on the defensive because of the actions of the party.

Campaign-finance records show that the Democratic committee made two payments, one in July and another in August, totaling about $64,000 to Mobilize, a Chicago-based firm connected to Creamer, for “communications consulting.”

The committee said Creamer was brought on for something relatively tame: “bracketing,” the industry term for when one party holds a dueling event, like a news conference, to draw attention from an opposition event.

But in the Project Veritas videos, the tactics described went far beyond mere distraction.

Creamer is not seen on the Project Veritas videos approving or endorsing plans to instigate fights at Trump rallies, but his underling, Foval, is shown boasting about using unseemly methods, such as planting people at the gatherings to agitate the crowd.

“Sometimes the crazies bite,” Foval said. “Sometimes the crazies don’t bite.”

Both men and others in the video are seen discussing — or at least nodding along when their undercover interviewers broach the idea — how people could illegally vote. Among the practices described are moving voters across state lines by using cars with the destination state’s plates, and using pay stubs to make unauthorized immigrants appear to be citizens for voter-registration purposes.

While the 2016 race has been remarkable for its ugly tone, there is a rich political history of campaigns pushing ethical and legal boundaries to undermine the opposition. In 1972, supporters of Richard Nixon, who was even better positioned to win than Clinton, unleashed an organized campaign of sabotage: forging letters, disrupting rallies and flying an airplane over the Democratic National Convention that year with a banner that read “Peace Pot Promiscuity — Vote McGovern.”

And during the Florida presidential recount in 2000, George W. Bush’s backers, including the longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, staged the “Brooks Brothers Riot,” when young Republicans were flown into South Florida to disrupt the recount.

It was unclear from the Project Veritas videos whether any of the elaborate plans had been carried out.

“We do not believe, or have any evidence to suggest, that the activities articulated in the video actually occurred,” said Donna Brazile, the interim Democratic chairwoman. The Clinton campaign similarly denounced the tactics, while chiding Project Veritas, saying it has “been known to offer misleading video out of context.”

Creamer said Wednesday that the “unprofessional and careless hypothetical conversations” caught on hidden camera were regrettable, and he denied any of the “schemes described” had taken place.

He told The Chicago Sun-Times that one interviewer had posed as a potential donor and another as a niece of the donor, raising the possibility that people captured in the videos were merely engaging in puffery to pry some money loose.

Foval did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

Creamer is a longtime Democratic strategist from Chicago, and was a consultant during Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns. According to White House guest logs, he has been a frequent visitor, usually as part of groups of Democratic activists or while accompanying his wife, Jan Schakowsky, a Democratic congresswoman from Illinois, to social events.

A seasoned field operative who had worked with People for the American Way and Americans United for Change, Foval and others in the videos claimed credit for orchestrating some high-profile incidents, including when protesters heckled Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, then a presidential candidate, at the 2015 Iowa State Fair.

Foval appeared to claim that his group had trained a 68-year-old woman who breathes with the help of an oxygen tank and was knocked to the ground during a confrontation at a Trump rally in North Carolina last month.

But in a phone interview Thursday, the woman, Shirley Teter, said she attended the rally, which was near her home, on her own accord and had not received any protest training.

“The last thing in the world I want to see is Trump getting elected to be our president,” Teter said. “It is the first time in years that my heart actually ached, and I felt I had to do it.”