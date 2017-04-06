NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she’s “deeply concerned” about allegations of Russian meddling in last year’s election and says there needs to be an independent, nonpartisan investigation to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Speaking Thursday in New York at a summit on women’s issues, Clinton said Russian involvement was “an act of aggression” meant to sow “distrust and confusion.”
Her appearance at the Women in the World Summit is the latest in string of public appearances for Clinton in the last month.
Asked about the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration, she says she didn’t “understand the commitment to hurt so many people that this administration, this White House, seems to be pursuing.”
She cited the president’s proposed travel restrictions and the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
