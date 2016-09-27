NEW YORK (AP) — A former Miss Universe was the unlikely topic of conversation at the first presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Clinton referenced a claim by 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado that Trump called her “Miss Piggy” when Machado gained weight following the pageant, which Trump formerly owned. Clinton also said Trump referred to the Venezuela-born Machado as “Miss Housekeeping.”
Trump repeatedly asked Clinton where she had heard that, then dismissed Clinton’s comment that Machado would vote for her with “OK, good.”
Machado appeared in a video Clinton’s campaign released after Monday’s debate.
Most Read Stories
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Play presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- Suspected Cascade Mall gunman charged with 5 counts of premeditated murder
- Houston gunman had 2 weapons, thousands of rounds at scene VIEW
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
Machado went on a diet in 1997 after saying she gained at least 15 pounds. Trump said during a public workout that “she likes to eat — like all of us” and supported her weight-loss efforts.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.