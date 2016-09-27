NEW YORK (AP) — A former Miss Universe was the unlikely topic of conversation at the first presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Clinton referenced a claim by 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado that Trump called her “Miss Piggy” when Machado gained weight following the pageant, which Trump formerly owned. Clinton also said Trump referred to the Venezuela-born Machado as “Miss Housekeeping.”

Trump repeatedly asked Clinton where she had heard that, then dismissed Clinton’s comment that Machado would vote for her with “OK, good.”

Machado appeared in a video Clinton’s campaign released after Monday’s debate.

Machado went on a diet in 1997 after saying she gained at least 15 pounds. Trump said during a public workout that “she likes to eat — like all of us” and supported her weight-loss efforts.