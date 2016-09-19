WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is wooing younger voters in Philadelphia as her campaign acknowledges they need to do more to get millennials on board.

Campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri says Clinton will use the Monday morning event at Temple University to “speak directly to millennial voters about how they have the most at stake in this election.” She added that the campaign recognizes younger voters are a key demographic and “it’s clear that the campaign must do more to earn their vote.”

Palmieri noted the campaign has increased efforts to reach out to young voters. They are sending out popular surrogates like President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. She says the campaign is also working in the states to organize and mobilize younger voters.