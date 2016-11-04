WASHINGTON (AP) — Call it people-to-penguin diplomacy.

In a new bid to highlight the threat of climate change, Secretary of State John Kerry will make an unusual diplomatic visit to barely populated Antarctica next week.

The State Department said Friday that Kerry would travel to McMurdo Antarctic research station on Ross Island to draw attention to the decline in polar ice caps and its impact on sea levels. Kerry has made climate change a priority and traveled to the Arctic Circle earlier this year.

The trip comes in the days after the presidential election and may yield little attention.

It comes on an environmentally heavy journey that begins in New Zealand and includes a global climate conference in Morocco and Peru, where he will join President Barack Obama at an Asia-Pacific economic summit.