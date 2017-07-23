CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland prep quarterback who helped lead his team to a city football championship last season has died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.
WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uVXgfc ) the mother of 17-year-old Michael Chappman has confirmed her son died Sunday at the Cleveland hospital where had had been confined since the July 6 shooting at a small Cleveland park.
The teen went to the park with a friend after leaving work that afternoon when he was shot twice from behind. No suspects have been arrested.
Chappman would have been a senior this year at John Hay High School. He earned an honorable mention for the Division III Northeast Lakes District team last season.
___
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com