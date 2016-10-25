CLEVELAND (AP) — Newborn babies at an Ohio hospital have joined the ranks of Cleveland Indians fans.
The Cleveland Clinic says at least five babies born Tuesday at its Fairview Hospital were dressed in World Series onesies. It says babies born throughout the World Series at several of its hospitals will be dressed in the outfits to help cheer on the Indians’ quest for a championship as they take on the Chicago Cubs.
The first game of the series was set for Tuesday in Cleveland.
The clinic says babies at its Hillcrest, Main Campus SDU, Medina and Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospitals also are receiving the onesies.
The outfits feature a baseball design accompanied by the words “World Series Baby” and the hashtag #RallyTogether.
The Cubs haven’t won the World Series since 1908, the Indians since 1948.
