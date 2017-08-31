MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outspoken conservative Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has resigned.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said Thursday that he received a resignation letter from Clarke. Christenson says the letter doesn’t give the reason for Clarke’s resignation.

Clarke’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to telephone messages and emails seeking comment.

Clarke rose to national prominence in recent years with provocative social media posts, appearances on conservative media programs and his staunch support of President Donald Trump. Clarke announced in May that he’d taken a job at the Department of Homeland Security, but the agency never confirmed it. He later said he withdrew his name.

Some Wisconsin conservatives had encouraged Clarke to challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, but he repeatedly rejected their overtures.

Clarke recently published a memoir, “Cop Under Fire.”