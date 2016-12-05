ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s parole board plans to hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate scheduled for execution this week.
William Sallie is to be put to death Tuesday. He was convicted in the March 1990 slaying of his father-in-law in rural south Georgia.
The State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled the hearing on Monday to give advocates for Sallie a chance to make a case for sparing his life. The board will also give those who think Sallie should be executed a chance to speak.
The hearing is closed to the media and the public.
The parole board is the only authority in Georgia with power to commute a death sentence.
Sallie also has legal challenges pending in the courts.
