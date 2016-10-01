BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — Clean-up is continuing at the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant in suburban New York where an undetermined amount of oil spilled into a drainage canal leading to the Hudson River.
Jerry Nappi, a spokesman for Indian Point owner Entergy, says the oil is not radioactive and none was observed in the river.
State environmental officials were notified after an oil sheen was observed in the discharge canal Friday morning.
Nappi tells the Journal News that the spill occurred after the cooling system for one of the turbines in a non-nuclear area of the plant malfunctioned.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured the plant Friday evening and said there was no reason for neighbors to be concerned about the spill.
