CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Otto Warmbier knew everyone on campus as a student at the University of Virginia, and he had an “insane” tie collection.
Alex Vagonis also said Warmbier was her soul mate who “helped me become a better human being.”
Vagonis was Warmbier’s girlfriend at the time of his detention last year in North Korea, where he was convicted of subversion and sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor. North Korean officials released the 22-year-old Warmbier last week, but he was in a coma, and died Monday.
Vagonis spoke about Warmbier on Tuesday night during a candlelight vigil on the UVA campus that was attended by other university students and faculty.
Vagonis said she’s able to find some peace after Warmbier’s death knowing he made it home before he died.