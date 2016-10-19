SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say classes at two San Francisco high schools are set to resume Wednesday after four teenage students were shot in the shared parking lot of the schools, leaving one teen in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened as students were being let out of school for the day Tuesday from the June Jordan School for Equity and City Arts and Technology High School. They share a campus.

KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2eP5ptE) that police continue to search for four suspects tied to the shooting.

The shooters were not students at the school.

They seemed to have targeted a female student, who now has life-threatening injuries, police have said.

The other three students have non-life threatening injuries. All of the wounded students were 15 years old.

Counselors will be available for students Wednesday and extra school security will be provided, school officials said.

