HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Classes have resumed for more than 100,000 students who attend Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities.

Classes resumed Monday after the union representing more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches reached a tentative contract agreement Friday with the State System of Higher Education.

The new contract provides raises for all employees but also requires them to pick up a greater share of their health care costs. It must now go to the full union membership for ratification.

Professors walked off the job Wednesday morning after the union turned down what the state system said was its last contract offer.

The schools affected are: Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.