POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has been reunited with his high school class ring more than 45 years after he threw it as far as he could in a fit of teen rage.
Mike Peyton says he’s flabbergasted to get the ring back after losing it so long ago.
The Powell Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hdNvOs) that a man with a metal detector found the 1968 Powell High School ring inscribed with Peyton’s initials. The man’s wife and a family friend tracked down Peyton’s mother, who surprised her son with the ring a couple weeks ago.
Peyton says his girlfriend at the time was wearing the ring when they broke up in the early 1970s. He says he can laugh now about how he’d taken the ring and flung it away.
Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com
