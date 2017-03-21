NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A civil trial begins Tuesday for a Virginia police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man who had a knife.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2mNIzD1 ) that Norfolk police officer Carl Seger will represent himself. The family of the man he shot, Lawrence Faine, seeks $2.5 million.

The shooting occurred in 2014. A judge had ordered Seger to arrest Faine and take him to a hospital.

Seger says Faine came at him with a knife. Prosecutors determined Seger had to shoot Faine to protect himself and others.

Faine’s family claimed the officer acted recklessly when he forced his way into the apartment with a gun.

