TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should “swing from a tree” for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.

The Civil Air Patrol, a volunteer group that conducts emergency searches, among other things, said in a statement late Tuesday that it also suspended Jonathan Holder from its membership, pending an investigation, as it “does not condone such behavior from its members, especially one in a leadership position.”

In his post, which was later removed, Holder wrote that he was offended that Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton, of Overland Park, proposed legislation that he thinks would undermine his constitutional rights and suggested she should “swing from a tree” — a reference to hanging.

Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy said the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Holder, who commanded a squadron based at a Kansas National Guard Armory in Emporia, didn’t respond to an email Wednesday from The Associated Press. But he reaffirmed his position Monday in a Facebook message, saying “I stand by what I said and frankly don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

Clayton didn’t immediately respond to a phone message. Her rollback measure and a similar one in the state Senate come after conservative losses in the Legislature and concerns from university communities.

They address a Kansas law that will require state universities, colleges and hospitals to allow people age 21 or older to carry concealed weapons into their buildings if they don’t have adequate security measures, such as metal detectors or guards. Those measures could be expensive, so guns would be allowed in most buildings.

The Kansas National Guard oversees the Civil Air Patrol’s budget but not its operations.

