NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city has settled a lawsuit against three police officers accused of illegally entering an apartment and beating a man before and after he was handcuffed.
Lawyers in the case told a federal judge in New Haven on Tuesday the civil case against the Hartford officers was settled. Terms haven’t been disclosed.
Jonathan Bussolari, of Westfield, Massachusetts, says the officers entered his girlfriend’s apartment in Hartford without permission while responding to a noise complaint in November 2012. He says the officers beat him without provocation and smashed his face into doors and walls.
Bussolari says he suffered facial wounds, a concussion and eye damage.
Officers William Gorman, Justin Nelson and Peter Shon said in court documents Bussolari resisted arrest. They deny using excessive force.
