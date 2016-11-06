PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials want a judge to order striking transit employees to return to work Tuesday so residents can get to the polls.

The city filed a request for an injunction Sunday in state court but said it’s for Election Day only.

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf also said Sunday he’ll file a brief in support of an injunction request filed by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

A judge plans to hear motions in the case Monday morning.

City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante said SEPTA and its workers’ union must act now so residents can vote without disruption.

The union that operates city buses, trolleys and subways has been on strike since Tuesday.

SEPTA says that once a strike ends, it could be back to full service within 16 hours.