RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A review board in Raleigh is refusing to allow an anti-abortion group to move next to a center that offers the procedures.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported (http://bit.ly/2lJI9xA) the city’s Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 Monday against allowing the Hand of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center to move next to an abortion clinic. The Hand of Hope is a nonprofit that encourages alternatives to abortion.

The newspaper reported Hand of Hope has been trying for nearly a year to open an office next to A Preferred Women’s Health Center.

Health center spokeswoman Calla Hales says she’s relieved by the decision.

Hand of Hope executive director Tonya Baker Nelson says she hopes the courts will overturn the decision.

