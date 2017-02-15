PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In Philadelphia, no one escapes the scrutiny of the parking authority — not even the city’s police commissioner.
Commissioner Richard Ross was attending a speaking engagement at a downtown hotel Tuesday morning when he was ticketed for parking in a zone that is off limits during rush hour.
Police say he paid the ticket. The amount was not disclosed.
Anyone who parks in the city knows the Philadelphia Parking Authority means business. It’s a reputation that was reinforced when its ticket-writers and booters were featured on the A&E reality TV series “Parking Wars.”
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com
