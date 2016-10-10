READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor has reluctantly signed off on a plan to erect a 35-foot tall artificial tree to avoid a “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree controversy like one that erupted two years ago.
The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2ejhqHu ) reports Reading (REH’-ding) Mayor Wally Scott is a fan of natural trees but wanted to avoid the stir caused when city workers erected a scraggly real tree two years ago. The tree was first ridiculed then embraced by residents when it was likened to the scrawny tree featured in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
The artificial tree will boast 1,250 ornaments, more than 1,900 lights and a 5-foot star.
The FirstEnergy Foundation is donating $17,000. The Downtown Improvement District is paying the rest: nearly $4,400.
The tree should last 15 to 20 years.
Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/
