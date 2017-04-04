MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Missoula City Commission has voted to pull $2.6 million of the city’s money from Wells Fargo accounts because the bank is invested in the Dakota Access Pipeline and because employees opened fraudulent customer accounts to generate fees and bonuses.
The resolution that passed on 12-0 Monday says the city is committed to conduct business with partners that engage in fair and socially responsible business practices.
The city previously passed a resolution in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s opposition to construction of the oil pipeline
In February, the city of Seattle voted to cut ties with Wells Fargo over its role as a lender to the pipeline project.
Wells Fargo officials have said it is providing only $120 million of the $2.5 billion in financing.
