ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando judge will consider whether more 911 calls made during the Pulse nightclub shooting should be made public.

Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber will listen to arguments Monday from attorneys for the city of Orlando and attorneys for The Associated Press and over two dozen other news outlets.

She also has invited family members of the 49 victims who died to testify at the hearing.

The city and the news outlets have been fighting over the release of all the 911 calls about the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

City officials have released two-thirds of the calls. They have refused to release over 200 calls placed to and from the nightclub during the three-hour massacre on June 12.