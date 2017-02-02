WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina are getting complaints about the 2015 removal of the Confederate flag from a memorial on state property.

City manager Nancy Goehle told the Anderson Independent Mail (http://bit.ly/2k0f8i5 ) calls came in starting Tuesday questioning the decision to replace the Confederate flag with the South Carolina flag in the city of Walhalla, about 15 miles west of Clemson University.

Luther Lyle, a local historian who maintains the site, said he switched the flags in the summer of 2015, about the time state legislators removed the flag from the Statehouse in Columbia, in reaction to the shooting deaths of nine people at a church in Charleston.

Lyle said many Confederate soldiers from South Carolina marched off to war under the state flag. He said only one person complained at the time.

The chairman of the South Carolina Secessionist Party, James Bessinger, says he’s sent a letter to Walhalla officials demanding the flag be restored. Bessinger says his organization just learned of the flag’s removal.

Under legislation that removed the Confederate flag from the front of the Statehouse, lawmakers changed the Heritage Act to prohibit any state agency or local government from changing a memorial without the approval of two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Bessinger said there was no approval of Walhalla’s move, meaning the Confederate flag should be restored.

“There were 25,000 men from our state who died fighting under that flag,” he said. “It’s not right to demonize them based on modern standards. This is cultural censorship.”

Lyle said he was concerned about someone defacing the monument in 2015. Similar monuments were targets of graffiti at the time in Columbia and Charleston. Repairing such damage would have been expensive, he said.

Walhalla Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer Crawford said the city has received Bessinger’s letter, but no immediate action is planned because the property is state owned, and the city agreed more than 10 years ago to let Lyle and the Sons of Confederate Veterans handle the memorial maintenance.

Crawford said council members could address the issue later this month.

___

