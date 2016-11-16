CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s city council wants a white police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man retried after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
The council has unanimously approved a resolution asking Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters “to take all steps necessary to pursue a retrial” of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing. Tensing was fired after fatally shooting Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop near campus in July 2015. He was indicted on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.
Tensing testified at trial that he feared he was going to be killed.
A mistrial was declared Saturday when jurors failed to reach a verdict after deliberating 25 hours.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
Deters has said he expects to decide by Nov. 28 whether to retry Tensing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.