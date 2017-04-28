ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia resident accused of conspiring to illegally import and distribute male enhancement pills and lying on his U.S. citizenship application has been sentenced to federal prison and stripped of his citizenship.
Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Ismail Ali Khan was sentenced this week to serve five years and seven months in prison. Khan is a native of India.
Prosecutors say Khan and others illegally imported pills from China containing the active ingredient in Viagra and distributed them throughout the United States.
They say while that was going on, Khan also submitted a citizenship application in which he claimed he had never committed a crime for which he hadn’t been arrested. The judge ordered that Khan’s citizenship be revoked and that he be deported after serving his sentence.
