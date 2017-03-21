AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Local officials from Philadelphia to Texas say a Trump administration report aimed at shaming jails with so-called sanctuary policies includes bad or misleading information.
The mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, said Tuesday that he didn’t understand why U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement included his city on a list of places that don’t cooperate with federal agents. Mayor Jorge Elorza says a resolution passed in 2011 has nothing to do with jail detainers.
In Texas, the sheriff of conservative Williamson County says his jail didn’t refuse four recent immigration detainer requests as federal officials claimed.
The list was prompted by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January that called on the government to document which local jurisdictions aren’t cooperating with federal immigration efforts.
