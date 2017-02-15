LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A Florida-based circus operator has agreed to pay $25,000 in fines to resolve criminal charges in New Hampshire following a tent collapse in 2015 that killed two people and injured dozens.
The Caledonian-Record reports (http://bit.ly/2lhdfyS) a prosecutor says the plea agreement resolves eight charges, including operating without a license, and ensures the state will receive money from a defendant who has limited funds.
Sarasota-based Walker International Events initially faced more than $200,000 in fines.
The agreement will need court approval. A March 8 hearing is scheduled.
The company, now out of business, also settled some lawsuits and agreed to pay federal safety fines.
Forty-one-year-old Robert Young and his 6-year-old daughter, Annabelle, of Concord, Vermont, died when a storm with 75 mph winds blew through the Lancaster Fairgrounds, toppling the tent.
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com
