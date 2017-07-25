CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati are expressing displeasure over criticism of their role in the case of a University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.
Fraternal Order of Police local president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating a long-standing agreement on reforms to improve community policing and transparency.
Hils says members are “extremely disappointed” by criticism from two participants in the collaborative effort of a police investigator who testified that Ray Tensing’s shooting of Sam DuBose could be justified.
Murder charges against Tensing were dismissed Monday after two hung juries.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
The FOP also took a “no confidence” vote in the county prosecutor following prosecution criticism of the police investigation. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) responded Tuesday that he has “full confidence” in Cincinnati police.